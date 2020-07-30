what time does the new season come out on Netflix

Share it:

We are now running out: the highly anticipated tomorrow will arrive on Netflix second season of The Umbrella Academy, and we are ready to put the alarm on the phone (if you have an old type alarm clock better still, you are more in line with the mood of the show). But what time should we point it?

Generally, most Netflix products are made available for 9.00 in the morning Italian time, which corresponds to American midnight (PST, Pacific Standard Time).

So on Friday 31 July, at breakfast time, you can enjoy a good coffee, a croissant, and the new, crazy season of The Umbrella Academy.

Because, if you had not already understood from the trailer of the second season or from the first minutes of the first episode released yesterday by Netflix, the Hargreeves Brothers will literally have to deal with the end of the world … Again.

Already the advances on where and when we will find the various members of the Umbrella Academy foreshadowed trouble, let alone what will happen in 10 episodes of an hour each!

According to the score obtained by the show on Rotten Tomatoes, however, it would seem that, whatever the disaster that awaits us in this second season, this is related only to diegetic events, because for now the critics seem to have loved the new episodes.

What will your judgment be instead?