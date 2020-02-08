TV Shows

What time and where to see the 2020 Oscars

February 8, 2020
Edie Perez
This Sunday, February 9, is the 2020 Oscar Awards gala from Los Angeles, California, United States, and everything is almost ready for everyone to be seen in a completely live broadcast.

Joaquín Phoenix is ​​one of the public's favorite actors to win a 2020 Oscar Award for his starring and acting in the movie Joker, which has eleven nominations.

The Oscars will be broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California and the big annual party will start at 7:00 p.m.

In the case of open television, the event can be seen in Mexico by Azteca 7, starting at 5:30 p.m.

On cable television, the event can be followed on the TNT channel, in its two transmissions you can watch it with the original or folded language, from 5:30 p.m.

Latin America will be able to see the 2020 Oscar Awards in their original language and dubbed into Spanish on the TNT channel and these are the local times to follow the awards gala:

– Mexico: 7:00 p.m. – Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 8:00 p.m.
– Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 10:00 pm

Thimothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos and Mark Ruffalo, among other celebrities, are on the list of presenters.




This year's favorite movies include Joker, by Todd Phillips, with 11 nominations, The Irish, by Scorsese, Once upon a time in … Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino, and 1917, by Sam Mendes, all with 10 nominations.

Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas expect to receive a statuette for the Best Foreign Film and Best Actor, respectively.

