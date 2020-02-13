What time and where to see Ma Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe ’tonight?

Tonight Televisa and Tv Azteca will make their special broadcast of ‘Las Mañanitas de la Virgen’ and here we tell you where to see it live.

TV

The conduction will be in charge, as every year, of the journalist Julieta Lujambio and the artists who will sing the mornings to the brunette in the Basilica of Guadalupe will be Carlos Rivera, Lucero and the expected return of Aracely Arámbula to Televisa.

Also María Victoria, Daniela Romo, Guadalupe Pineda, Eugenia León, Víctor García, La Internacional Sonora Santanera and from the United States, Alex Fernández and Lupita Infante.

Where to see it

You will be able to tune the transmission on the Las Estrellas channel at about 11:10 p.m.

Aztec TV

The television company of Ajusco surprises us with the conduction in charge of Sofía Aragón, Miss Mexico that obtained the second position in the Miss Universe of this year. Sergio Sepúlveda will accompany her.

Marjorie de Sousa, Edwin Luna, El Dasa, Ray Espinosa, Alexander Acha and Aída Cuevas will be the celebrities who will sing the mornings to the brunette in Tv Azteca.

Where to see it

By Azteca Uno, at the end of "Acts Night." At about 9:00 p.m.

You may also be interested: Chained feet and hands, made a bundle of nerves, thus García Luna appeared in the US