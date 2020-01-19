What the top 5 multiplayer shooter plans for 2020

Share it:

Just started 2020, we put the goal in the top five multiplayer shooters that will cover the covers throughout these months. From the looters shooters with great social component like Destiny 2 and The Division 2, to giants like Warframe or incombustible competitive of the size of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Without forgetting, of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one of the deliveries within the saga best valued in this generation.

Therefore, we want to send you the intentions of your companies so that you can know in perspective what to expect from them during the next 346 days.

Destiny 2 and its progress by seasons

Since the arrival of the Forsaken, first expansion of Destiny 2, Bungie secured a seasonal model that would last from the launch of its large content capsule until the next. Almost 12 months of divided content by theme they would make players see themselves immersed in new constant feats.

In these moments we live the last blows of the "Alba season", which will end next March. After two expansions in the market, logic tells us that we would be very close to its sequel. Big mistake, and the company has already confirmed that we are far from seeing a hypothetical Destiny 3. Therefore, it is an unknown what will happen once the season's Bastion of Shadows pass ends. Another expansion? Another cycle of seasons? What is clear is that Destiny 2 left for a while.

Warframe, full user support

The work of Digital Extremes with Warframe is of an overwhelming merit. Since its arrival in 2013, the title has seen how it has been revitalized many times, nourishing new content with complete freeness for its community. The numbers speak for themselves: It has an average of 50 thousand daily users only in the Steam version. Almost nothing.

Recently we knew part of the plans for this 2020. In addition to waiting for new factions, maps, missions and warframes, we took the first look at Odalisk, one of the warframes that will be incorporated in the next 11 months. Although it is still in development, the revealed abilities convey the feeling of being before a character of total support. They have not transcended specific details about expansions, although we will know more during this year's TennoCon.

The Division 2, from Malmö with love

We are practically at the gates of the first anniversary of The Division 2. The sequel to the success of Massive Entertainment It has had the full support of the company since its launch, with the inclusion of two of the three episodes announced and a multitude of updates that brought stability, content and improvements in every aspect of the game.

Very soon we will receive the Episode 3, scheduled sometime next February. Although the study confirmed that the second raid would come a little later, this type of content will arrive at no additional cost to all players in the game (except for the classified missions adhered to the year 1 pass). The plan from then on is a mystery. There is no official confirmation of their plans for their second year of life.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the years do not pass for him

At this point we can say little about Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. One of the most played PC shooters of the last five years is in full temporary operation. Called "Shattered Web", it stands out for the possibility of change the aesthetics of our soldier for the first time in the title. These cosmetic operators are obtained by completing certain challenges during the stay of the operation.

Beyond that, the operations, which are not usually many per year, introduce some of the most voted by the community in the rotation of the maps, so it is always a good time to discover new experiences and foster the creativity of their base of players. 2020 seems to point as another year of reign on Steam, as his muscle shows in the eSports scene.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, back to battle royale?

Infinity Ward has done its homework with the restart of the subsaga that catapulted into the industry. After the recent extension of their first battle pass, users are in doubt of what will come next. So far all the maps added correspond to the original delivery, but the community turns the other way, towards the possibility of being able to include some of the most famous of Modern Warfare 2. Although we do not know what they have prepared, the truth is that it seems unlikely according to everything mentioned.

What follows in the air is the possibility of including a mode battle royale. The multiple leaks he has suffered in his first weeks in the market seem to be moving towards a hypothetical extra mode as part of the live service. You can even visit the map from the spectator mode. What is likely is the full support of the study for continuing to release playable content at no additional cost.