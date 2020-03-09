Share it:

If you have not just seen the new episode of 'The Walking Dead' do not continue reading. Or do it at your own risk. There is spoilers of what happened in 'Morning Star', aired on FOX Spain on March 9.

Just before the brutal turn of events that we have experienced in this eleventh episode of the tenth season, with the Whispers coming (and cornering) to Hilltop, we could see the survivors preparing for battle. There was Jerry with the children, Earl giving little Aaron – Mary's nephew – to Alden, Rosita training, Ezekiel giving Lydia Henry's belongings, Aaron giving Mary and Judith a weapon by contacting Daito via walkie. The Daryl scene ended watching the armed survivors leaving the house. And between so much scene a background song.

A song that had begun Eugene singing to the person who hides on the other side of the radio and who has fallen in love. Remember that I sang to try to make peace with this Stephanie that we do not know who he is but that he is part of a new community that, at the beginning of the episode, told him that he wanted to put a song on him but that he could not find the album. Finally, she emboldens herself and sings her a cappella to solve that Rosita had put herself before the mike, breaking the secret pact that Eugene and Stephanie supposedly had. Based on talks they have ended up falling in love, or at least he, and he is not willing to lose her. This song seems to make him forget the anger, because she continues to finally agree to meet in person. Will be on Charleston, west of Virginia.

But what was the song in question that Josh McDermitt starts? Well, it's titled 'When the Wild Blows' by Iron maiden. It is certainly an interesting and unusual choice, considering that it is not one of the best known songs of the band of heavy metal. However, the letter is more than well chosen, because the letter is perfect for the harsh situation that prevails over the survivors. Here you have a little bit of the most representative:

You heard what they said today in the news

Have you heard what comes to us?

The world we know is coming to an end

Did you hear it, did you hear it?

He sees them in the distance while black clouds roll

You can feel the tension in the atmosphere

If I looked in the mirror now, I would see an old man

Does it matter that they survive in some way?

Now we have to wait a week to know if these black clouds fall with full force or the survivors get, somehow, shelter. And of course, will Eugene and Stephanie meet in Charleston? What community will be yours? The Commonwealth?