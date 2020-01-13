What really happened to Captain Levi in ​​the last chapters of Attack on Titan?

Share it:

Over the past two years the series of the Attack on Titan has seen more and more consolidated the foundations for what is expected to be an epic ending, full of action and ready to upset the fans. In the battles that continue to follow we have seen Captain Levi fall, who nevertheless seems to have managed to survive.

In keep on battle between Eldians, Marleyans and Jaegerists we have seen countless victims, perish between the brutality and the crudity typical of the work of Hajime Isayama, and among these, in the clash against Zeke Jaeger, half brother of the protagonist, Levi Ackerman seemed to have been defeated, one of the most appreciated characters of the series .

In chapter 114 we had seen the captain involved in a terrible explosion during the battle with Zeke. However Hanji Zoe, one of the commanders of the Reconnaissance Army, manages to find him in the rubble. Until the last chapter, the 125, the readers had given up on Levi, who instead survived thanks to the timely actions of Hanji, who immediately removed him from the chaos in which the nation of Marley found himself thanks to Eren.

Eren's new, terrible plan has recently emerged, which is to awaken all the Giants within the walls to destroy anything outside Eldia. This created many problems for the Marleyans, almost resigned to their fate. While the Chariot Giant thinks about what to do, we see Hanji arriving with Captain Levi, still injured.