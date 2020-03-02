What Real Madrid and Barcelona have left in the most even league in the last five years

Share it:

In the absence of twelve days for the league competition to end, Real Madrid has regained the lead after his victory against Barcelona (2-0). A point is thus placed above its maximum rival, with 56.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have six games left to play at home and six away. Both have difficult exits. While those of Zidane should visit both Anoeta and San Mamés, those of Setién have as more complicated exits the Sánchez Pizjuan and La Cerámica.

At home, Barcelona will receive, among others, Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid or Villarreal. In addition, faces will also be seen at Camp Nou with Espanyol in the Catalan derby. Whites, meanwhile, will do the same with Getafe, Valencia, Villarreal as the main threats.

A most even league

At the expense of what happens in the always decisive Champions League, where Real Madrid has a hard time and Barça not easy, the efforts of both teams are very concentrated in LaLiga. The best proof of this is the classification.

Since 2014/2015 we didn't see a Spanish league so even at this point as the current one, in which Real Madrid leads with 56 points, chased by the 55 of Barcelona. In that year I also separated them a point twelve days to go, although on that occasion it was Barcelona who commanded the classification.

To see this same situation with Real Madrid a point above the Blaugrana we have to go back to 2013/2014, a very happy memory for the athletes, who would end up winning it with a goal of Diego Godín at the Camp Nou on the last day.

Last season, Barcelona scored seven points for its immediate pursuer, who was Atlético de Madrid. Whites roamed for third position, twelve points below the summit.

What each team has left

Real Madrid: Betis, Eibar (home), Valencia (c), Real Sociedad, Mallorca (c), Espanyol, Getafe (c), Athletic, Alavés (c), Granada, Villarreal (c) and Leganés.

Barcelona: Real Sociedad (c), Mallorca, Leganés (c), Sevilla, Athletic (c), Celta, Atlético (c), Villarreal, Espanyol (c), Valladolid, Osasuna (c) and Alavés.