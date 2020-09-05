what other books and short stories has the author written?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is a golden time for The Witcher, saga born from the pen of Andrzej Sapkowski, which first became a highly acclaimed video game series, published by CD Projekt Red, and, subsequently, television adaptation on the streaming platform Netflix, achieving incredible success: in some countries, The Witcher was the most viewed series of 2019.

The Polish author is known for his very particular releases, and it even seems paradoxical but Sapkowski had to be convinced to make the series of The Witcher. But his career certainly doesn’t stop at telling the stories of the most beloved witcher in the world. Although less known outside of Poland, the author has written several novels and high-level texts, which have confirmed his skill and taste. Let’s see some examples together.

Released three years after the publication of what should have been the last novel dedicated to the story of Geralt of Rivia, The Lady of the Lake (except for the release in 2013 de The Season of Storms), Tower of fools, published in 2002, is the first book of what is called the Hussite trilogy, a series of historical novels dedicated to the crusades against the Hussites, which took place in Bohemia between 1419 and 1434. The protagonist of the trilogy is Reinmar von Bielau, a doctor with magical powers, who works as a spy for the Hussites, who proudly calls himself Silesian and not Czech. The trilogy is completed by God’s Fighters (The War of the Gods) of 2004, and Perpetual light 2006. Unfortunately, the trilogy has not yet been translated into Italian, but we look forward to having these novels in our hands, very well received abroad.

The publication of The road with no return, released in 2017, whose edition in Italy was edited by the publishing house North. This anthological collection of ten short stories (of which only one is linked to the story of Geralt di Rivia), which retrace the author’s entire career, amazes for the variety of themes, for the dark atmospheres and for the ability to involve the reader with a mixture of horror, fantasy and even science fiction. The book received numerous positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

And while a new edition of The Witcher novels has gotten a graphic makeover, we look forward to diving back into the fantastic worlds written by Sapkowski, in a translation of some of his old writings, or with something totally new.