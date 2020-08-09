What names are the ones that sound to lead the Chivas after the departure of Luis Fernando Tena

Share it:

There are already several names that have come to light to take the reins of the rojiblanco bench (Photo: Collage / Cuartoscuro)

The Chivas surprised this Sunday with the departure of Luis Fernando Tena, its technical director. However, a few hours after the announcement, there are already several names that came to light to take the reins of the rojiblanco bench.

One of them is the Mexican coach Victor Manuel Vucetich, who has been one of the most successful in the history of Mexican soccer. During his long career he has led great teams such as Blue Cross, Tigres de la UANL, Rayados from Monterrey, as well as the Mexican team.

Known as the King midas, Vuce has two Second Division titles, five First Division titles, three local cups, plus three Concacaf Champions League. He has been distinguished as the best coach in Mexican soccer four times and three by Concacaf.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich would be the Chivas' first option (Photo: Elizabeth Ruiz / Cuartoscuro)

His last team were the White Roosters of Querétaro, where he lost a league final and led the Brazilian Ronaldinho. After two spells at the club, he was dismissed by Alex Diego, after the change of owners of the Blue and White team.

Another candidate is Spanish Francisco "Paco" Jémez. Most of his career as a coach has been in his native country, but he already had an experience in Mexican soccer with Cruz Azul between 2016 and 2017.

His only title has been in the third division with R.S.D Alcalá. However, Paco has great experience in the fight for no relegation. His most successful process was with the Vallecano Ray (2012-2016), where he achieved permanence in the highest Iberian category for three consecutive years.

Francisco Jémez is the second option of the rojiblanca board of directors (Photo: Carlos Maruri / Cuartoscuro)

His last team was the same Rayista team. However, this time it was not like in their first stage, as they descended to the Second Division in the 2019-2020 season. This was his tthird descent throughout his career as a coach.

One of the favorite technicians for the rojiblanca fans is the Argentine Matías Almeyda, who already had a stage with those of Guadalajara. This process, which lasted three years, between 2015 and 2018, was Pelado's most successful in his career as a strategist.

In Mexico he got one MX League, two MX Cups and one MX Super Cup, plus a Concacaf Champions League title. It also has two titles from the National B from Argentina (with River Plate and Banfield).

Matías Almeyda is the coach preferred by the fans of the Flock (Photo: Omar Martínez / Cuartoscuro)

After the announcement of the dismissal of Flaco Tena, the fans of the Flock have expressed their desire that the one they called Pastor return. Until Jose Luis Higuera, Former director of the institution, requested the return of the South American.

However, unlike Vucetich and Jémez, Almeyda has a contract with a club. He currently commands the MLS San Jose Earthquakes, where he was eliminated in the "MLS Is Back" tournament and is getting ready for the restart of the season.

Who will be the interim coach?

The defeat against Club Puebla (0-1) at home this Saturday was the straw that broke the camel's back for the Guadalajara directive (Photo: EFE)

The defeat against him Club Puebla (0-1) at home this Saturday was the last straw for the Guadalajara directive, led by Ricardo Peláez. "The Guadalajara Sports Club announces that as of today, Professor Luis Fernando Tena and his coaching staff are no longer part of the institution "says this morning's statement.

And it is that, in the first three days of Guard1anes 2020, the Sacred Herd is in the penultimate position of the general table with only one point. In addition, in two losses and a draw they have not been able to score a goal.

"Of course we are concerned about not scoring a goal, it bothers us. Not only are we not putting them in, but we're not even getting there clearly, we did not generate enough opportunities, "said Flaco Tena in a press conference after the match against the camoteros.

Chivas thanked Luis Fernando Tena (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

However, the outlook is complicated for Chivas, as this week there is a double day. On Wednesday they will visit the Braves of Juarez, while on Saturday they will receive Atlético de San Luis.

For this reason, the Guadalajara directive appointed the "institutional technical body" to be in charge of the first team, without disclosing the names of who these people are. Local media reported that Marcelo Michel Leaño will be the interim strategist and his assistants will be Ricardo Cadena (Tapatío technician) and Francisco Robles (U-20 helmsman).

"At short term will make the decision of who is the best Technical Director possible to empower the current squad and bring Chivas to the levels of competitiveness that its history demands ”, concludes the herd's statement.

