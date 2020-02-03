What lungs! Barbara de Regil starts selling with junto Lady Tacos de Canasta ’(VIDEO)

The actress Barbara de Regil, who in recent dates has achieved popularity for his exercised body, surprised everyone by being captured next to the charismatic ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’.

A video shared on the Instagram account of Marven, muxhe who has achieved fame for his peculiar style of selling basket tacos, shows the meeting he had with the protagonist of the series ‘Rosario Scissors’.

In the video both people greeted each other happily and prepared to be filmed while promoting the basket tacos that they sell Marven to survive and have made it so famous.

"Tacos, basket tacos, tacos," he shouted ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’ beside Barbara de Regil. Then they both burst out laughing and hugged each other in front of the crowd that witnessed the scene.

Social network users took the moment with humor, because Barbara de Regil He has repeatedly indicated that he leads a healthy lifestyle and Avoid all kinds of junk food.

On previous occasions, Barbara de Regil has been judged by its strict diet and exercise regime; however, this time its accessibility with ‘Lady Tacos de Canasta’ He was sympathetic to the netizens.

