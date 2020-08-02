Entertainment

what Jeffrey Dean Morgan thinks about it

August 2, 2020
Negan and Carol would be excellent friends in The Walking Dead. Or at least that's what Jeffrey Dean Morgan thinks, who however has revealed that he is cheering for another relationship involving the survivor of Melissa McBride.

"I support the relationship between Carol and Daryl, so I can't say I support Carol and Negan" explained the actor during the recent Walking Dead Family Hangout. "But I think it would be an interesting friendship, for that I absolutely agree."

The presenter Yvette Nicole Brown then pointed out the fan concern about Daryl's love life to Norman Reedus himself, who replied: "Fans do this. All the cheer around the show is fun. I've been on this show for a long time, and I don't know if it was already like that at first, but now it has exploded. It doesn't bother me, it's fun. But I wouldn't associate anyone with Nega. Look what happened. "

We remind you that the season finale of The Walking Dead 10 will air on next October and will be followed by 6 additional episodes arriving in 2021. Meanwhile, Reedus has anticipated the rematch between Daryl and Beta. What do you expect from the last episode of the season? Let us know in the comments.

