what it takes next season on Netflix to confirm success

Weeks after airing on Netflix, Cobra Kai has set another record, and its success seems unstoppable. With the third season of Cobra Kai coming out in 2021, the hopes of seeing a further leap in quality are joined by fears for the future, especially after the acquisition by the streaming platform.

There are several themes on which the production of the series written by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg will have to work to confirm (and, if possible, expand) its success. Today we are here to list some of the crucial points that will serve the third season of Cobra Kai to stay on these levels.

One of the first things we would like to see are the interactions between Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio), always in contrast; with the events that happened in the season finale of season 2, it wouldn’t be impossible to think of them as allies against a common enemy like John Kreese (Martin Kove), who has become the real villain of the series.

Also, we believe it’s time for another character to show up, and get a sizable screentime, and we’re talking about Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), who is expected to make her return, after only appearing in flashbacks in the series. After the Season 2 finale, we believe her character will have to live up to the curiosity this moment has created.

Many characters deserve an evolution over the course of next season: while there will be a need to fix the relationship between Johnny and Robby (Tanner Buchanan), and we will also have to witness a confrontation between Robby himself and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), after the shocking finale of Cobra Kai’s second season, we also believe that Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) still has a lot to show; and what about his brother Anthony (Griffin Santopietro)? At the moment we know very little about him, and the potential that such a character could have is high.

Finally, we close with the most important thing in the whole series: martial arts. To keep the focus on combat, we believe the return of the All Valley tournament, forgotten during the second cycle of episodes.

What are the key elements you would like in the upcoming season of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments space!