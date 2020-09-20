what it means to play an iconic character

From September 18 is available on Netflix Ratched, the series produced and directed by Ryan Murphy that tells the origin of the antagonist nurse of Someone flew over the cuckoo’s nest, Mildred Ratched, among the most iconic villains in the history of cinema.

Interviewed by Collider on the occasion of the release, the protagonist Sarah Paulson has revealed her approach to the role: “I think it would have been disrespectful of me not to watch the film several times before starting. Because she was brilliant and there was a lot of mystery surrounding her character. A lot of actresses of that time didn’t want to play that part. They all turned down. None of them. she wanted to be associated with playing someone that horrible. I think Louise Fletcher was really brave, and obviously she did it more brilliantly than anyone else. She also won an Oscar for her bravery and that choice. “

The actress described Fletcher’s performance as the “backbone” of his interpretation: “I often thought about her, as much as I could. But I also had to be flexible. It’s about 20 years ago. The series precedes One flew over the 20-year-old cuckoo’s nest. So I couldn’t make a carbon copy of her and her voice. , because Mildred hasn’t gotten to that point yet. It’s still in the making, so I had some freedom. “

For more information, we refer you to our review of Ratched.