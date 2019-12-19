 What is your review of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Share it:

Taking advantage that tonight many of you will already enjoy "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in cinemas, we bring you our usual entry so you can share your opinion about this epic movie with which you will say goodbye to the Skywalker saga, or at least what was coming to us that was what they were telling us until they have recently assured us that we could continue seeing the last name Skywalker in future projects of the franchise.

We are facing a highly anticipated Episode IX, with great expectation from fans to know how a saga concludes after 40 years and after creating an authentic universe with many fans around the world. Soon we will publish in the blog our criticism, probably a multicritic how we do with the great premieres, but the opinion that really counts is that of the fans is to say that of you, so here you can share your criticism, opinion or even theories and interpretations of the film.

Obviously it is very important to treat everything as carefully as possible. That's why we always invite you to correctly notify spoilers. If for example you will publish a criticism with spoilers or spoiler-free, let us know at the beginning of your comment, for all those interested in reading your text. Similarly, if you go is a spoiler-free comment but you want to refer to some especially revealing detail, you can use the spoiler tag (stop using the structure: (spoiler) write your spoiler here (/ spoiler)) so that it is not seen in the reading.