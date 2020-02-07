General News

 What is your review of Birds of Prey?

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Banner for Spain of Birds of Prey (2020)

Warner Bros. brings the movie to theaters "Birds of prey", the study's proposal to extend its universe of DC movies by recovering Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie who dazzled in “Suicide Squad”. The proposal moves halfway, between giving a solo film to Harley Quinn and making a choral tape, to offer this film where the protagonists are a group of "independent women" of Gotham, but in which special attention is devoted to which the Joker couple was.

The movie is generating a lot of comment. There are many fans who have been surprised after enjoying the movie in theaters, while others still see it as an unnecessary movie. Others question the need to make it an R rating and others believe it is the perfect way to bring fresh air to the DC universe. Faced with such a variety of opinion (although theoretically it is assumed that most are positive reviews) we bring you our usual input for you to share your opinion of the film.

If for example you are going to publish a review with spoilers or spoiler-free, let us know at the beginning of your comment, for all those interested in reading your text. Similarly, if you are going to make a spoiler-free comment but want to refer to some especially revealing detail, use the spoiler tag (use the structure: (spoiler) write your spoiler here (/ spoiler)) so that it is hidden from the naked eye.

Remember keep a polite conversation about the movie to share what you liked and what not, what turn has surprised you and what you would have missed. As always, respect the opinions of others.

