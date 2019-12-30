What is this story of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik who are likely to get back together (again!)

Share it:

There are relationships destined to never end. Maybe. There love story (over) of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seems to belong to the category, because, after yet another (!) break in 2019, there is talk of a (new) rapprochement. Mountain rumors and IG stories confirm. The last clue that suggests a flashback between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is an Instagram story where she is seen cooking and relying on the recipes of Trisha Malik, the mother of the former One Direction.

Faced with this not quite casual mention, the fans of the two went into immediate alert and speculation was not lacking. To further revive the fire of the theory of a rediscovered love, Trisha Malik herself thought that, in turn, on her profile IG has re-shared the photo by Gigi Hadid and she fished images from the past in which the model revealed that for her the best restaurant is the "kitchen of her boyfriend's mom". All very cute, all very suspicious.

At that point, the fans stormed Twitter to discuss the topic: they will be back together Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik or have they simply remained on good terms? The surprise arises spontaneously: but what really? The model and the singer seem to be that couple of friends for whom the definitive end never really arrives, even if there were all the conditions for the farewell.

It must be said that many hope that the couple is getting closer and that the #Zigi are united again, but for now it is impossible to understand how things really are going. Recently other rumors were talking about contacts between the two after months apart. IS! News had reported the news and the insider had revealed "They chat quietly. They have been away for quite some time, now something is changing." Ah well.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, their off-off love relationship

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik they officially talked about their relationship in 2015. Their story started almost by accident after Zayn Malik showed up at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show party and asked her out. In March 2018 they announced the break with a social message. The reason? Because their work commitments were incompatible:

"Gigi and I had a very important relationship, we loved and had fun. I have enormous respect and a great adoration for Gigi as a woman and as a friend. She has an incredible soul. I am grateful to all our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy right now, we hope this news has come to you first. We love you "

In October 2018, however, there had been the first flashback e Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik they had come closer, apparently stronger than before. However, things did not last and already in January 2019 it was clear that they had broken up again. Since then, the broken couple seemed to have taken different directions. But things were not really over: in March 2019 Zayn Malik had run away a tweet, then deleted, in which he said he loved Gigi Hadid. The model had given no sign and in the meantime they had started to mount the rumors of one story between her and Tyler Cameron, star of the TV show The Bachelorette. That story, which relationship never really became, then ended.

And so we arrived in December 2019, when these new contacts between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik they suggest that hope is the last to die in love and that there are couples for whom there is a red thread of union that is difficult to cut.