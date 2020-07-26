What is the worst series ending?

Game of Thrones, How I Met Your Mother, Lost… The web is looking for the worst ending ever, and these are just some of the TV series involved.
When it comes to TV series, it's hard to see the web get along too well.
There are those who love a character and those who hate him; those who prefer book adaptations as faithful as possible to paper material, and those who are inclined to change; those who prefer shorter series, and who would like at least 6-7 seasons of a show.
But on one thing the internet seems to agree: some series have really senseless endings.
Let's find out what are the titles that have been combined with the latest hashtag on Twitter: #TheWorstEndingEver.
There are not a few, to tell the truth, since it ranges from the Showtime series with Michael C. Hall Dexter to the animated series of Cartoon Network Samurai Jack, from one of the classics of American seriality such as The Sopranos, to another cult series such as Seinfeld, and so on.
But there are some endings that really left a bad taste to most.
"It's Game of Thrones. 3 rushed seasons in one 6-episode season is unforgivable and doesn't make any sense. I can't even rewatch the show knowing how it turned out"someone writes.
"After all that build-up that finally brought us to know the mother, Robin and Barney's wedding, and the idea that we would have a happy ending … They made it in bed and they trimmed us this junk"argues someone else.
"Lost … As my wife said when it ended 'Well, here are six years of my life that I will never get back'"says one user.
There is even the throwback that complains "The worst ending must be That's 70s Show. I don't even know where to start explaining. With all possible combinations Jacki and Fez ???"
And how to blame anyone who observes that "Rob Thomas blew up poor Logan because he didn't think Veronica Mars could solve crimes AND have a husband. Nothing can ever be worse than this"?
In short, there really are something for everyone, but what do you think? What is in your opinion the worst series finale ever? Let us know in the comments.
It's Game of Thrones. 3 seasons rushed into one season with 6 episodes is unforgivable and made no sense. Can't even re watch the show knowing how it ended. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/S1ebiuc62T
– Xavier of House Lannister 🇵🇷 (@_xxavierr_) July 24, 2020
After all that buildup to us finally seeing the mother, Robin & Barney marrying, and looking like we'll get a happy ending … they shit on the bed and gave us this crap. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/nvzfLbFAlV
– JFS (@ JoseFSa55876365) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver… LOST. As my wife said at the finale, "Well, there's six years of my life I'm not getting back!" pic.twitter.com/O1DRAlLkAu
– @thorgunnells (@thorgunnells) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver has to go to That 70s Show. I don't even know how or where to begin to explain. Jackie and Fez of all people ???? pic.twitter.com/misTmfxa1t
– Tony Pajamas (@dinixluna) July 24, 2020
Rob Thomas blew up my sweet boy Logan Echolls because he didn't think Veronica Mars could solve crimes AND have a husband. Nothing will ever be worse than that. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/K2VlnWIjOY
– Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver The Soparanos last episode. It was God Awful! pic.twitter.com/tsOGMpSJJ0
– Evan Van (@MadAnter) July 24, 2020
It has to be Dexter. Essentially the finale to that show was a kick in the teeth to a great character by show-runners who had grown to hate their creation, themselves for lacking the imagination to do better, and the audience for reminding them of the fact. #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/9HB450GnZA
– John Lane (@JohnFPLane) July 24, 2020
#TheWorstEndingEver is Samurai Jack's ending. Poorly written phoned in sappy ending that made absolutely no goddamn sense in terms of the rules of time travel. pic.twitter.com/hCLEEcS4sI
– Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) July 24, 2020
Canceling Freaks & Geeks after one season was #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/X6zOGs50xu
– ☠️ (@ Blue1nTheFace) July 24, 2020
The Seinfeld finale was #TheWorstEndingEver pic.twitter.com/fCPm60sKBX
– Mark Rīter (@MarkRiter) July 24, 2020
