What is the winter solstice 2019?

The earth spins around the sun. The translation lasts a total of 365 days, which corresponds to one year. At the same time, the planet Earth It has an inclination of its axis of rotation of 23.5 degrees in relation to the Sun.

It is both circumstances that give rise to the different seasons that take place. Thus, the amount of sunlight that affects the southern and northern hemispheres of the Earth is not the same depending on the time of year. So what is the Winter Solstice?

Winter Solstice: Origin

The winter solstice is when one of the hemispheres of planet Earth It is inclined at its far and extreme angle with respect to the Sun. In the northern and southern hemisphere it takes place at different times of the year.

In the North Hemisphere, in which Spain is located, the winter solstice occurs in December. That is when the inclination of the Pole is as far away from the Sun as possible. That is why the day of the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere is the least hours of light. From that day on, the duration of the days will increase progressively.

Winter will begin next December 22 at 05:48, and will last until the month of March.

Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere the Winter Solstice It takes place in the month of June. In 2019, the winter solstice in the south took place on June 21.

In the northern hemisphere, the summer solstice occurs between June 20 and 22. That is when the North Pole is inclined towards the Sun more directly. Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere the stations are reversed, so the situation is opposite.