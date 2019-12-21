What is the viral challenge of the chair and why only women overcome it

Share it:

In recent weeks, social networks such as Facebook and Instagram are filling up videos and images from users around the world trying to overcome the last viral challenge: chair challenge, or chair challenge. Although at first the game seems simple, the truth is that only women can overcome it. Next we tell you what is the chair viral challenge.

Whats the game about?

The challenge of the chair is to do the following. The first thing is lay your head on a wall. Then, lower your back until it is completely straight forming a 90 degree angle and take a chair with both hands. Then you have to try to lift your back to regain the initial position.

Unlike other viral challenges we've met in 2019, this one doesn't seem too complicated. However, as we can see in the video, the man completely loses the Balance when he tries to lift the chair, while the woman has no problem doing so.

It is not an isolated case: no man has so far managed to overcome the viral challenge of the chair. And there is an explanation for it. The doctors explain that the gravity center of men is precisely in the abdomen. In addition, they have more body mass in that area. Therefore, when it comes to standing they find it much more complicated.

In both men and women the center of gravity of the body is in the pelvis. However, in women it is a little lower, so they have much easier to complete the challenge.

Do you dare to try the viral challenge of the chair?