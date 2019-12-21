What is the typical Christmas food in the United States?

Share it:

Although Christmas is a holiday that is celebrated in many countries around the world, each of them has its own traditions and customs. In Spain we have the habit of eating lamb, prawns, fish cake … But, you know which typical Christmas food in the United States?

Americans live and enjoy Christmas parties to the fullest. They love to decorate their homes with Christmas lights. The residential neighborhoods from all over the country they become real shows. The neighbors try their best in what looks like a competition to see which is the most beautiful house of all.

Typical Christmas food in the United States

Roast turkey

What would Christmas be like in the United States without the famous roast turkey? It is the most popular dish on the table, and it can never be missing. The meat is served with cranberry sauce and homemade mashed potatoes. Each family has its own recipe and its way of making turkey. Usually, turkey is prepared stuffed, with a mixture of bacon, herbs, celery and onion.

Eggnog



Americans love the eggnog. A drink whose origin dates back to the Middle Ages that is made with cooked milk, liquor, sugar and different spices. It is taken cold and accompanied in many cases of ground cinnamon and candy canes.

Apple pie

And, for dessert, the well-known apple pie. It is one of the most typical dishes of the american cuisine. The filling is prepared with flour, nutmeg, sugar, ginger powder, cinnamon, apples, vanilla and brandy.

Ginger cookies



And finally, the ginger cookies, in the form of a doll or small house. American families prepare these homemade cookies with the smallest of the house.