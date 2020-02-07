Entertainment

What is the tail for and why do the Saiyans never grow back? DBZ: Kakarot explains it to us

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Saiyan breed has several interesting characteristics: from the ability to slow down aging to the ability to constantly overcome its limits, from the possibility of transforming itself to the be born with a tail. Among the many skills however, the last one is certainly the one that creates the greatest confusion.

As explained by Akira Toriyama in his work, all Saiyans of Universe 7 (and only these) are born and grow with a tail. This appendix allows the warriors of Planet Vegeta to become gods on full moon nights Oozaru, of the colossal gorillas with superhuman strength.

The tail is part of the body of the Saiyans, as well as their main weak point, and it can grow back when it is cut. A question, however, has been going crazy for years in the fan base: in the anime series both Vegeta and Goku lost their tails, once and three times respectively, so why did this only grow back to the protagonist? The question is finally answered, thanks to the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

READ:  The Last Kingdom Season 4 on Netflix

The tail has indeed 8% chance to grow back, but only and exclusively if the power of the Saiyan in basic form did not exceed that of the Oozaru. In fact, when a warrior crosses that limit, the cut becomes definitive. Goku lost his tail several times as a kid, but had to give it up permanently after the Supreme he cut it once and for all.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in these curiosities? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news about the new Dragon Ball Super 2 series, as well as our in-depth analysis on the best moments of Dragon Ball Z.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.