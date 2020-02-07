What is the tail for and why do the Saiyans never grow back? DBZ: Kakarot explains it to us

Share it:

The Saiyan breed has several interesting characteristics: from the ability to slow down aging to the ability to constantly overcome its limits, from the possibility of transforming itself to the be born with a tail. Among the many skills however, the last one is certainly the one that creates the greatest confusion.

As explained by Akira Toriyama in his work, all Saiyans of Universe 7 (and only these) are born and grow with a tail. This appendix allows the warriors of Planet Vegeta to become gods on full moon nights Oozaru, of the colossal gorillas with superhuman strength.

The tail is part of the body of the Saiyans, as well as their main weak point, and it can grow back when it is cut. A question, however, has been going crazy for years in the fan base: in the anime series both Vegeta and Goku lost their tails, once and three times respectively, so why did this only grow back to the protagonist? The question is finally answered, thanks to the video game Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The tail has indeed 8% chance to grow back, but only and exclusively if the power of the Saiyan in basic form did not exceed that of the Oozaru. In fact, when a warrior crosses that limit, the cut becomes definitive. Goku lost his tail several times as a kid, but had to give it up permanently after the Supreme he cut it once and for all.

The tail has indeed 8% chance to grow back, but only and exclusively if the power of the Saiyan in basic form did not exceed that of the Oozaru. In fact, when a warrior crosses that limit, the cut becomes definitive. Goku lost his tail several times as a kid, but had to give it up permanently after the Supreme he cut it once and for all.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in these curiosities? Let us know with a comment!