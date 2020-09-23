what is the spin-off series of The Big Bang Theory and how far we’ve come

After twelve seasons and the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory, Chuck Lorre still had a lot to say about the universe he created, and so many stories about the characters who inhabit it were ready to be told. Among them, the first to have seen the light is the series dedicated to the youth of Sheldon Cooper, and the series is a success.

Young Sheldon has in fact signed an important agreement with Nickelodeon, and by the same network it is considered on a par with the great sitcoms that have populated its schedule. But what exactly is it about Young Sheldon?

The story begins in 1989, when a nine-year-old Sheldon (played by actor prodigy Iain Armitage), is preparing to attend high school in the town of Medford, Texas, where he lives with his mother Mary (Zoe Perry), father George (Lance Barber), older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord).

Life is certainly not easy, neither for little Sheldon, mocked and isolated by his companions, nor for his family, forced to live with a genius not accustomed to social conventions, and trying to defend him in any way. Despite the disagreements with the brothers, especially with Georgie, the real problems for the little scientist occur in external contact with the world and in relating to others, even if Sheldon, incredibly, will still be able to make friends with Tam (Ryan Phoung), a schoolmate of the boy with the same socialization problems.

Many episodes of The Young Sheldon have allowed us to clarify some “mysteries” that were left from The Big Bang Theory: for example, in Young Sheldon we discovered the origin of the term Bazinga.

The series consists of three seasons, although it has already been renewed for a fourth, which will be released at the beginning of 2021. In Italy, currently, only the first part of the third season, with the remaining episodes due out in November 2020.

Fans who have already had the opportunity to see all of the third season were surprised by the important decision made by the protagonist in the season finale of Young Sheldon 3, and can’t wait to know what consequences it will lead to during the fourth cycle of episodes.

And did you know the Young Sheldon plot? Have you already seen it and are waiting for the new episodes? Let us know in the comments space!