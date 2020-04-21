What is the Second B Pro?

This Monday the Cadena SER announced that more than 30 Second B teams signed a document with the proposal to create the Second B Pro, an intermediate category between Second and Second B, with the intention of sending it to the RFEF.

Hours later, in 'El Larguero', Paco Hernández reported that among the Segunda B clubs they have the feeling that in LaLiga and the RFEF they welcome the proposal of the Segunda B Pro. On the other hand, Héctor González, counted At the same time, several clubs in the same category had sent the RFEF up to 26 proposals to conclude this season.

This Tuesday, José Antonio Duro has led a live show on 'Carousel Deportivo' on social media to have more details about the situation of the third category of Spanish football.

In this direct the provinces of Castellón de la Plana, León, La Rioja, Salamanca and Alicante through the journalists of Cadena SER Xavi Sidro, Pablo Campos, Sergio Moreno, Ricardo Montilla and Pedro Vera.