what is the Second Age and what stories can the Amazon series tell

An image, an expansion of the famous map of Middle-earth, and a revealing message "Welcome to the Second Age" It is enough for Amazon to put the hype through the clouds with the series of 'The Lord of the Rings'. A series so surrounded by mysteries that it is even said that they have "locked up" JD Payne and Patrick McKay, their leaders, in a room guarded with great security measures.

As with the prequel to 'Game of Thrones', set many millennia before the books, the producers of the series 'The Lord of the Rings' for Amazon find themselves with a canvas just outlined: The Second Age. And, apparently we have a first location: Number. But what is this period and what can be told in the series? Well let's see.

The Second Age is, as the name itself indicates, the time before the Third Age, when the events of both 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' occur. In fact, these would occur during the XXXI century of that era, so Do not intuit any cameo from Bilbo, Frodo, Aragorn and company… which does not mean that all the characters in this series may be unknown.

For example, Elrond, Gandalf, Galadriel and some more were born centuries, and even millennia before the time to which we refer. And other characters and events as relevant in the history of Middle-earth as Isildur, Sauron and the creation of the Rings of power occur in these millennia.

Rings, elves and Númenor

It is known as the Second Age at more than 3400 years between the fall of de Morgoth (which ended the First Age) and the great defeat of Sauron in the War of the Last Alliance (a thousand times referenced along with the history of the rings) And in between we find, then, with the Sauron boom in Middle-earth and the island of Númenor.

This era were "A few dark years for the Men of Middle-earth and the glory days of Númenor". A time when there seems to have been too much data in the annals and in which J.R.R. Tolkien sets a few stories from 'Unfinished Tales.'

We know that Númenor was an island created by the Valar as thanks to Men (Thus, in capital letters, which is more noble) for fighting evil with them. Elros, Elrond's brother, was the first king of the island (unlike Arwen's father, he chose humanity).

The Numnoreans stood out as great navigators and began to influence the coasts of Middle-earth, found cities … and intervene in their wars. Little by little they were acquiring some animosity towards the elves that created a deep division in his society.

The Fall, literally, of Númenor and the Last Alliance

The Second Age is very extensive and, in fact, between what we might consider relevant and important facts can happen several centuries in which you can investigate the series during seasons and seasons. For example, from the first clashes between Sauron and Gil-galad (king of the Noldor) to the forging of the rings, the Single Ring and the war with the elves (where Elrond participates) spend about four centuries.

If we trust that the series revolves around this island, its most interesting years are this expansion to the coasts (19th century), the division between supporters of the elves and men (s. XXIII) and the civil war (s. XXXII). But my personal commitment is about to begin with the period between 3262 and 3310 with Sauron arriving prisoner to finally corrupt the island. A few years after the so-called Fall of Númenor, the foundation of the kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor is given.

Still it would take a century for the Last Alliance to be created, the great army of Elves, Men and Dwarves (which seem unimportant, but there they walk) against the hosts of Sauron. I think we all know how that ended (in fact it is the prologue of 'The Fellowship of the Ring'), but I imagine that being able to develop it in a serial format can be exciting.

I don't know about you, but it has been to refresh all this part of the fascinating history of Middle Earth and I have the feeling that if they do it right, Amazon can make us forget about 'Game of Thrones'. We will see.