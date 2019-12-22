What is the role of the Congress table?

Share it:

The Congress Table It is the main collegiate representation body of the Chamber. It is therefore the body responsible for the organization of work in the Congress of Deputies. In addition, it acts as a representation of the Chamber in institutional acts. It is composed of the president of Congress, four secretaries and four vice presidents.

Functions of the Bureau of Congress

The functions performed by the Bureau of Congress are several. First, it takes care of prepare the budget of the supreme body, assuming both direction and control of execution.

Second, it deals with the expense management and different skills in relation to personnel. To all this we must add the coordination of the work of the different bodies, such as commissions.

Another of the most important functions of the Congress table is ensure compliance with the regulations in the plenary debates. And finally, it qualifies parliamentary documents and writings. Therefore, the Bureau of Congress can decide the processing as draft Organic Law after attending the assessment of the Board of Spokespersons.

Members Election



Members of the Bureau of Congress are elected through a system of two-round vote. In the first, all the members that make up the Bureau must have the favorable vote of the absolute majority of the Chamber, that is, of at least 176 deputies. If none of the candidates is elected president in the first round, it is repeated between the two who have gained the most support. In the second round only the simple majority is required to fill the position of President of the Bureau. That is, whoever has the highest number of votes wins.