What is the plan to "restore greatness" to Mexican tennis?

The tennis authorities presented a plan to "restore greatness" to Mexican tennis (Photo: Twitter / @AbiertoTelcel)

On the eve of the election of the next president of the Mexican Tennis Federation (FMT), Mario Alberto Chávez Casas, one of the candidates, presented his project for the growth of Aztec players.

At a press conference, Chávez Casas introduced those who would be part of his team. Among them is José Raúl Zurutuza Barclay and José Manuel Moreno Rodríguez, as vice presidents.

Mario Alberto, in his capacity as interim president of the FMT, explained that They will seek to modernize the current structure of the organization. In addition, they will improve the way of communication.

Tennis is a great show for Mexico, but for years the Aztec figures have been fading (Photo: Twitter / @mextenis)

He noted that his work plan He was in consensus with experts and other figures from the different federations of the Mexican Republic. Also, its highlight is to improve the development of Mexican tennis players and better training for coaches.

He indicated that the National Children's-Youth Circuit was not being used in past administrations. Therefore, if elected, they will seek a restructuring to be effective in training young athletes.

For this, he clarified that they will need a new financial structure. He stressed that they will not depend only on government financing, They will try to position the FMT as a brand to attract investors and have financial autonomy.

Mario Alberto, in his capacity as interim president of the FMT, explained that they will seek to modernize the current structure of the organization (Photo: Eduardo Alavez / Infobae México)

“The economic situation has been a limitation for developing tennis players. What we want is to carry out defined projects to get the support of private initiative"The official detailed.

In addition, he noted that for him, this plan will take time to start due to the health crisis. Minimum "until next year professional tennis will return"he added.

On whether they plan to have a tennis player in the ATP ranking, He explained that the training of athletes is not overnight. "We do not seek to make promises. Our next star, perhaps, is eight or 10 years old today, ”he said.

Raúl Zurutuza would be vice president of the FMT (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

All this is a set that will lead us to achieve the desired results

He also spoke of the past administration, which was in charge of José Antonio Flores. "Administrations have passed that have not given results," he began with his explanation. Although he recalled that he was as vice president of Flores, he assured that "he always had the last word." "I don't consider myself an accomplice and I was made to see myself as an enemy," he said.

Therefore, his administration, stated, "It will be a watershed of what it was in the past 30 years to what comes this July 3 and what follows. " In addition, he explained that they will be inclusive with the other federations.

About, Raúl Zurutuza, director of the Acapulco Mexican Tennis Open, expressed that this template is "balanced, with clear and inclusive objectives." "We work for all Mexican tennis without differentiation"He declared.

José Antonio Flores Fernández will not contest for the FMT presidency (Photo: Cristina Espinosa / Cuartoscuro)

"They have transparent interests, without double agendas and only with the interest of having a better tennis", coincided, Luis Alfonso Valadez Coria, who would occupy the position of secretary of the FMT.

Finally, Chávez Casas recalled that the Ordinary Assembly, where the next FMT president will be elected, will be held on July 3. Although he explained that it will be in person, despite the contingency due to the coronavirus, he pointed out that the representatives will be able to choose whether to attend virtually.

Other people who would occupy different positions in the Federation were also present. Among them are Alejandro Marco Vinicio Ortega Mejía, as vice president of international relations; Jorge Ortegón Flores, treasurer of the organization; Rogelio César Pérez del Castillo, legal representative; Erika Melody Falcó Díaz, planning and development advisor; as well as Alfredo Enrique Riefkohl Henrichsen, financial strategy advisor.

