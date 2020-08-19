What is the nickname that Neymar gave Di María after his brilliant performance in the victory that he deposited for PSG in the Champions League final

Share it:

Di María hugs Neymar after the second goal of the Parisians (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

He PSG he beat 3-0 RB Leipzig and for the first time in history reached the end of the Champions League, from the hand of a squad full of figures, such as Neymar, Mbappé and … Angel Di Maria. The 32-year-old Argentine was chosen the best player of the game thanks to two assists and one goal, as well as interesting combinations with the Brazilian, his dynamics on the right wing and his understanding of the game.

The former Rosario Central, who knew how to win the Orejona with Real Madrid, had missed the quarterfinal duel against Atalanta due to being suspended, but returned to the semifinal to become a key player, awaiting the rival for the great definition of Sunday against Bayern Munich or Olympique de Lyon. "I was very sad for not playing (in the quarterfinals) and my teammates told me that they were going to give their lives to play the semifinals and they did," he thanked.

And the Brazilian, with a great relationship with Fideo, also had a gesture of gratitude after the enormous performance shown by the left-handed midfielder. He uploaded a story on his Instagram account in which he baptized him with a new nickname. "Say Magic"He wrote, along with a photo of both in the winning dressing room, with his tongue out.

Neymar's recognition of Di María, with a new alias

“We wanted to be in the history of the club, I came to Paris to be in the final. It was us, we played 100%, We knew that if we left with all the energy we could achieve it, from the first minute we went out to eat them"Di María said after the meeting.

"It will be difficult to sleep from today until the end"The important thing is to work the game, the German and French leagues showed that they are at the same level as the other leagues and we have to continue in the same way, we have to work the game", he added.

The three-time World Cup player with the Argentine team highlighted "The group that was formed" ahead of the individuals that the campus has. Indeed, in recent times, PSG footballers have shown themselves on social networks in camaraderie meetings or yacht trips, seeking union to face the great goal, which was denied despite the exuberance of the millions invested .

And the relationship between Di María and Neymar is one that flourished in Paris, on and off the field of play. The Argentine influence on the Brazilian reaches even to the music: in the backstage celebration, for example, he appealed to the Dipy cumbia as the soundtrack of the group's great milestone.

Di María's match against RB Leipzig

The rosarino You will have the possibility to add the title number 27 of your professional career. But he will also be credited with the chance to add two more crowns (European Super Cup against the Europa League champion and Club World Cup), which would potentially make him the second Argentine footballer with the most stars in history behind Lionel Messi and surpassing by one to Carlos Tevez (Boca) and Lucho González (Atlético Paranaense), who have 28 each.

And on Sunday 23rd Fideo will look to embroider another star to honor the new nickname that his colleague-friend dedicated to him.

