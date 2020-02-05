Entertainment

What is the next manga you would like to adapt? AnimeJapan launches the survey

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The dark atmosphere of Chainsaw Man, the wonderful characters of Act-Age or the hilarious "DIY family" of Spy x Family? Make your choice and vote, because in all probability one of the one hundred works listed in the AnimeJapan 2020 survey will be rewarded with an anime adaptation.

The website of the highly anticipated Japanese event, which will be held in Tokyo from 23 to 26 March 2020, has in fact asked fans from all over the world to "Vote the manga that most deserves a television adaptation", suggesting a hundred very valid options. Voting started on February 1 and will close definitively on the 16th of the same month. At the bottom of the article you will find the link to the voting page, which can be translated into English through the use of Google Chrome.

The big favorites are obviously the three giants mentioned above, currently in the serialization phase with 5 (Chainsaw Man), 9 (Act-Age) and 3 (Spy x Family) Volumes available. Among the second lines, the famous stand out Komi Can't Communicate, Meshi Dungeon is Bokura no kiseki. In all cases Act-Age would seem – even if only because of the amount of chapters available – the great favorite to win.

And what do you think of it? Which one will you choose? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other news instead, we suggest you take a look at the recent announcements related to the anime adaptations of Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear and Jujutsu Kaisen.

