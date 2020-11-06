What is the name of the Friends bar? Let’s rediscover one of the most iconic places in the series

The Central Perk is the most iconic coffee shop in New York, it was there that the six protagonists of the NBC sitcom spent most of their free time conversing Friends. The Central Perk is located exactly 97 steps from Chandler and Joey’s apartment, as Joey points out in The One With George Stephanopoulos.

Ours six protagonists they always sit on sofa in the center of the room, you rarely see anyone else on the sofa and the guys consider it their own, the most attentive fans obviously noticed the sign “Reserved” that happen to see in some episode.

Rachel Green after the non-celebration of his marriage he moved from Monica and begins to work as a waitress at Central Perk. The girl shows ineptitude to work, confuses orders, neglects his duties and shows little care but despite this he does not come never fired. Gunther, who works with her ends up falling in love with her and will confess her feelings only when Rachel is about to move to Paris. The girl will leave her job as a waitress in the third season for a job opportunity in fashion.

Also Joey Tribbiani will end up being a waiter at Central Perk in the sixth season, his acting career is not taking off and needing an income Gunther decides to let him work there. Like Rachel, Joy also reveals herself totally unsuitable for work but luckily the boy gets the lead role in a TV series and leaves Central Perk with Gunther confessing that he would still have it fired.

The singing performances of Phoebe Buffay they were a fun fixture at the Central Perk, played songs that have now become hits like Smelly Cat to an often confused audience that didn’t understand his genius. Also Ross he played his music with the keyboard at Central Perk.

The cafeteria Central Perk, is one of the main locations in the series and to celebrate Friends’ 25th anniversary, the LEGO Group released an official replica of the Central Perk LEGO set on 1 September 2019. The set includes the iconic seating area, Phoebe’s music stage and Gunther’s coffee bar, also seven minifigures, six of which are the main cast and the seventh is Gunther, along with props as references to certain episodes.

If you are looking for an original Advent Calendar that of Friends could be just for you to make the expectation of Christmas sweeter and richer in memories than a timeless series.