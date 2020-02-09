What is the My Hero Academia Quirk Singularity Theory?

Share it:

After the grueling battle against Overhaul that saw our Heroes busy, the fourth season of My Hero Academia took on a slower pace, and saw the new task assigned to Shoto and Bakugo to conquer the hearts of a new generation of heroes, who proved to be very powerful thanks to their Quirks.

The surprising powers of these children seem to be more developed than those of the previous generation, and as Present Mic begins to reflect on this surprise, the idea of ​​a Quirk Singularity Theory.

This theory examines the fact that each new generation inherits the Quirks of the previous one, and, consequently, each new generation will have better and more powerful powers over time. An example to illustrate the theory is found in Todoroki himself, who is able to manipulate both fire and ice, thanks to the powers of his father and mother.

As interesting as this hypothesis may seem, it has however negative sides. In fact if so, each Hero could become overly strong, almost as it is happening in Dragon Ball Super, and above all the Quirks could become uncontrollable at higher levels.

It will be interesting to find out more details about this possible theory by following the adventures of Midoriya and companions. Despite the surprising powers manifested by the kids in episode 16 of the fourth season, they found themselves defeated, thanks to the power of Todoroki and the others.