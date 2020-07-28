What is the most anticipated video game of August 2020?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are approaching the month of August, a period that generally marks the resumption of activities after the summer break, with the arrival of new games after the relative calm of the last few weeks (with the only welcome exceptions of Paper Mario The Origami King and Ghost of Tsushima).

Also this year August promises to be an interesting month thanks to the arrival of productions such as Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, Fast & Furious Crossroads, Street Power Football, A Total War Saga Troy (from August 13, free to launch on Epic Games Store for 24 hours), Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, Project CARS 3, Wasteland 3, Microsoft Flight Simulator and the first episode of Tell Me Why.

We ask you: what is the August game you are waiting for the most? The word is yours!