What is the most anticipated PC and console video game of February 2020?

2020 opened with the arrival of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and even in February there will be no lack of prominent releases for all the main platforms. The second month of the year will see the arrival of games like Dreams (full version), Metro Redux for Nintendo Switch, Two Point Hospital for consoles, Zombie Army 4 Dead War, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch and Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, just to name a few.

We ask you: what is the game of February 2020 that you wait the most? We have selected below the main releases of the month … The word is yours!