"What is the manga that most represents you?" The response of over 600,000 Japanese fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If they asked you to choose five manga that changed your life, what would you answer? For several decades now Japanese comics have become famous all over the world and it is certainly not difficult to find five works that, over the years, have influenced the behavior of many of us.

Shueisha's weekly Weekly Shonen Jump he recently asked this question to his readers, specifically asking to share the five series considered by them to be the most important. At the bottom you can find the ranking drawn up based on the votes of the over 627,000 participants, from March 21 to April 2, 2020.

The Top 50 sees the legendary first Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood of the writer Hiromu Arakawa, which has always been considered one of the most successful works in the history of industry. On the second step of the podium we find ONE PIECE, the pirate series of Eiichiro Oda with over 470 million copies in circulation, while the bronze medal was won by Gintama, another incredibly long-lived series.

Dragon Ball, decidedly more popular abroad than in the Land of the rising sun, slips out of the Top 10 with other great classics of the caliber of Detective Conan is Sailor Moon. Space in the Top 20 for Demon Slayer is My Hero Academia, two of the most popular works of the moment, while in the twenty-fifth place we find The attack of the Giants, Hajime Isayama's masterpiece. The absence of Berserk, great work of Kentaro Miura.

And what do you think of it? What were the five manga that most influenced your life? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are bored and looking for something to read instead, we advise you to take a look at the recent offers of Panini Comics and J-Pop Manga.