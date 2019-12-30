what is the Law of Surprise in the Netflix series

Netflix

Let's get in context. The episode takes us to a banquet organized by Queen Calanthe of Cindra (Jodhi May), attended by Geralt de Rivia as "escort" partner again, the minstrel Jaskier (Joey batey). There, without eating it or drinking it, they are involved in a palace plot that will have great consequences in history. The fact is that Queen Calanthe has a daughter, Pavetta (Gaia Mondadori), who suffers at the idea of ​​having to marry a stranger. Suddenly, in the middle of the party, one of the suitors reveals himself as Emhyr var Emreis "Duny" (Bart Edwards), the one he really loves, but the one his mother hates. There will be a rifirrafe among all of them that will culminate with the magical exhibition of the heiress (which, as we will see later, are powers that will transfer to his daughter Cirilla) and finally the wedding between them with the almost reluctant acceptance of the monarch.

But to understand this whole stretch of history, the Law of Surprise (or Right to Surprise) is crucial, which dictates that if someone saves someone else's life and embraces this principle, they will be entitled to compensation, a kind of prize that the bran has to deliver to the savior, but that both do not know at first. "It's what you don't know you have," they point out, and they will stage it in a very clear way: Duny appeals to this right because he saved the past King Roegner (He told her that "anything he would have left at home without knowing or waiting for it" would be his), and the prize that corresponds to him, and now he understands that destiny has wanted it, is his daughter Pavetta.

The same mechanism will then apply to Geralt de Rivia, who saves Duny's life in that mess in the Palace and enters the wheel of the Law of Surprise, for which he asks the same: "What you already have, but you don't know". In effect, they don't know it yet, but Pavetta is already pregnant with Ciri, which from that moment is linked to the fate of the sorcerer. Years later, and also a few episodes later, he will return to claim her and Calanthe will again look for excuses for not giving the man his only heir to the throne. But the truth is that nothing can stop the force of two lives that are destined to share a path, and, as we shall see, that is the case of Geralt and Ciri, who will finally meet in the last episode of the season.

The first full season of 'The Witcher' is now available on Netflix, and a second delivery is already confirmed. What new mysteries and adventures will both bring? Will we see this old Law of Surprise in full use again?