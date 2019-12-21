What is the largest Christmas tree in the world

Share it:

Contrary to what one might think, the largest Christmas tree in the world It is not found in a big city like New York, or Berlin, for example. It is in a small Italian town called Gubbio. This is the story.

World's largest Christmas tree: history and tradition

Gubbio It is a small town located in the heart of Italy, 50 kilometers from Perugia. On December 7, 1981 its inhabitants decided to install a Christmas tree on the hillside of Monte Ingino.

It was the idea of ​​a group of friends, who thought of commemorating the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, as well as the locals.

The largest Christmas tree in the world, with a total of 950 lights that are installed on the climb to the Mount and offer a truly spectacular picture. Be part of Guinness Book of Records since 1991, with an area of ​​1,000 square meters, 350 meters wide and 650 meters high.

To mount the tree you need nothing more and nothing less than 7,500 meters of cable and 1,350 connectors for the different points of light. A total of 250 yellow bulbs make the star figure, 300 green lights the tree figure and 400 multicolored lights inside the tree. The total hours of work is 2,100 hours.

He December 7th It is a very important date in the calendar of this Italian people. All the inhabitants get excited and kick off the holidays with the biggest Christmas tree in the world.

In addition, in recent years it has become a true tourist reference, which thousands of visitors come to.