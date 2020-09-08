What is the Friends star working on?

Share it:

2020 is the year of Jennifer Aniston, after starring in the series The Morning Show, which earned her her first Emmy nomination as a dramatic actress. Despite the expected reunion of Friends has been postponed, the actress will certainly be able to console herself with the large number of projects in the pipeline, coming out in the coming months.

After acting in 2019 together with Adam Sandler in the movie Murder Mystery, there are many Aniston films that still lack a release date. First of all, the film The Goree Girls, announced even in 2008 and which was supposed to be scheduled for 2016, but from that moment there is no news. The film, which will see Aniston as the protagonist, will tell the story of eight women locked up in Goree prison, in Texas which, thanks to their ambition, they will be able to become icons of country and western music, gaining freedom. Although many years have passed, the film appears to be still in production.

Another project you haven’t heard of for a while is The First Ladies, which should see Jennifer Aniston and the American comedian together Tig Notaro. Announced in 2018 and based on an original idea by Notaro herself and Stephanie Allynne, the two will play the parts of Beverly and Kasey Nicholson, the first homosexual presidents of the United States. The film produced by Netflix is still marked, under the heading on the release date, as TBA.

In the sports biopic The Fixer, Aniston will play the life-inspired character of Denise White, agent-manager of many stars of the NFL, famous for having recovered the careers of many football players close to the end.

Finally, Aniston also appears to be involved in a mysterious signed project STX for a comedy series written by Sophie Goodhart, one of the minds behind the hugely successful Netflix show Sex Education. Further details have not yet been provided in this regard.

While the second season of The Morning Show will have to resolve many issues, Jennifer Aniston she recently reunited with Brad Pitt for a charity event. A busy year for Hollywood’s most beloved 51-year-old.