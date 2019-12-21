What is the difference between ham and shoulder?

Share it:

With the coming Christmas coming, it is interesting to know what the difference between ham and shoulder. It is precisely during the Christmas holidays when these foods are consumed more. In general, it should be noted that the ham and the shoulder come from different legs of the pig and, therefore, are different products.

Size

The first notable difference between both products has to do with size. The ham comes from the pig's hind leg, and its weight ranges between 6.5 and 9 kilos. It is wider and rounded, so that the slices are larger.

As for the palette, it comes from the front leg of the pig. Its weight is much lower than that of ham, ranging between 4 and 5.5 kilos. It is thinner and less rounded, so the slices are thinner.

Flavor

The ham and the shoulder can also be distinguished by their flavor, although it is necessary to have a slightly demanding palate for this since the differences are very subtle. Iberian ham is more soft, while the taste of the palette is much more powerful and intense.

Healing

With respect to healing time, that of hams is between 15 and 36 months. Meanwhile, the pallets only require between 12 and 24 months for healing.

Price

Of course, the market price of both products is also very different. In general, ham is more expensive than the shoulder, especially because of its greater weight. Of course, it also depends on the type of ham in question: the most expensive of all is the 100% pure acorn-fed Iberian ham.

