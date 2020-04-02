What is "The Crocodile Who Dies in 100 Days", the manga that is sweeping the web

Share it:

You might not know, but in the last 100 days in Japan a very curious work with the title is depopulated The Crocodile Who Dies in 100 DaysIn which are recounted the adventures of a cute crocodile. But what exactly talks about and why this manga is currently the ninth tweet with the most likes in history? We explain it to you below.

The work, created by the mangaka Yuki Kikuchi, Appeared for the first time December 14, 2019 presenting himself to the public as a story dedicated to the personal development of an anthropomorphic monster that he would have died exactly after 100 days. In the Kikuchi comic the days lived by the crocodile run parallel with the human ones and this is why, being the manga published daily, the last day of the protagonist 's life should have coincided with the release of the chapter 100.

Initially muted, the comic began to grow slowly to become a real mass phenomenon. In January the work began – mainly thanks to Reddit – to become popular in the West, and fans around the world began to wonder whether the main character would die in the last chapter.

Yuuki Kikuchi tweeted the release of the final of his work, gathering the beauty of 2.22 million likes and placing ninth in the ranking of most popular Twitter posts in history. We will not spoil the conclusion, but we anticipate that according to what reported by Anime News Network, the series has just earned a film transposition.

And what do you think of it? Did you follow this work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!