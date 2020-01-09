What is the connection between Beyoncé and ‘Little Women’?

Share it:

Greta Gerwig has shown with his version of ‘Little women’ that the text written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868 may be (and is) one of the most timeless ever written. So we have proposed an interesting challenge to the protagonists of the film: Choose who would be the equivalent of your characters today.

The first to launch was to answer Florence Pugh: “Amy would be a bit like Beyoncé”, tells us convinced. But his partner Saoirse Ronan He doesn't seem to agree very much. "Let's see, Amy is great … but it's not Beyoncé!"… After trying it with Adele – "I imagine her with a corset and pink ribbons," Ronan continues to get mad – they reach an agreement: the most naive of the March sisters would be, at best, one of Beyoncé's dancers … Or a member of the Pussycat Dolls!

Saoirse, however, confesses that he was clear about the reference from the first moment he got involved in the project: "Jo would be Patti Smith". No objection about it. The three identify the intellectual sister and ahead of her time with the American singer and poet known as ‘the godmother of punk’.

And Laurie? Timothée Chalamet does not finish finding the counterpart of his character: "I do not know, I am not sure …" Luckily there are his companions to throw a cable. "Daniel Day-Lewis!", Saoirse helps. And, yes, it seems that the three Oscar-winning actor could be a good reference. "He is intelligent and has a lot of talent", they conclude.