What is the condition that took Fernando del Solar to the hospital?

This morning, it was announced that Fernando del Solar He is hospitalized in intensive care. To avoid speculation, his representative clarified that his admission to the hospital is not about the recurrence of Hodgkin's Lymphoma but a pneumonia.

It should be remembered that, two months ago, on October 24, the Argentine driver left the program “Come the Joy”Because his health condition had deteriorated.

“I started to lose weight and I didn't understand why. I was very scared, the ghosts and fears of what once happened to me were, ”said del Solar at his farewell to TV Azteca's morning.

So some tests were done and "thank God it has nothing to do with that (cancer)", but they did detect that your liver is not absorbing nutrients, so your constant weight loss.

"The doctors told me,‘ Fer, you have to lower the workload a bit, you have to eat at your own time, you have to eat very strictly and take a treatment, "he added.

On the other hand, his companions of “Come the Joy”Revealed that there were times when Fernando del Solar it scared them, because they didn't know their state of health.

“We saw a person who was worried about his health. It was my turn to see that this armchair Fer was falling asleep. The most important is your health and you are going to recover, ”said Laura G a couple months ago.

