What is the Christmas Lottery? 5 keys you should know

On December 22, the Christmas Lottery 2019, one of the most anticipated days for all. Below we have collected some of the main curiosities of the Draw, which you will like to discover.

Lucky numbers

Do you know what is the most repeated termination of the First Prize? He 5, with a total of 32 appearances. The second place in the ranking is for endings 4 and 6. Each of them has appeared a total of 26 times.

The Fortune



One of the most curious stories related to the Christmas Lottery happened to two Sevillian friends. They bought two tenths, one in Madrid and one in Seville. Well, both numbers were awarded the first and second prizes. That's having luck!

History

The Christmas Lottery Draw has never been canceled since 1812, even during the Civil war. In 1832 the issue was a total of 12,000 numbers, and in 1837 two "Fat" of the same amount were distributed.

One of the most curious facts in the Christmas Draw history It took place in 1938. In the middle of the Civil War, two raffles were held at the same time: one in Burgos and one in Barcelona.

It was in 1957 when the Draw was broadcast for the first time in TV.

Fat" It took the least time to leave the year 2004. It only took 13 minutes since the Christmas Draw began!

Children of San Ildefonso

One of the main icons of the Christmas Lottery are the children of San Ildefonso. It is they who sing the numbers and share the luck. They are students of the Colegio de San Ildefonso, with more than 500 years of existence.

Lucky cities

The most fortunate cities in relation to the Christmas Lottery are the following: Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. In them the "Fat" has fallen 80, 47 and 21 times, respectively. They are followed by Sevilla (16 occasions) and Cádiz (15 occasions).