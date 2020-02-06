What is the champeta, a dance that Shakira performed in the Super Bowl?

Share it:

Miami Florida.- Shakira included several of his worldwide musical successes in his setlist for the halftime show in the final of the Super Bowl LIV, songs that were accompanied by a lot of dancing. In the last moments of the halftime show held at Hard Rock Stadium, the Colombian performed a contagious dance called "champeta".

Prior to his show Shakira announced on his social networks that he would include the "champeta" in his performance. He also introduced his 18-year-old young teacher Liz Dany Campo Diaz, who taught him the steps of this dance.

The "champeta" is characterized in that the rhythmic base prevails over the melodic and harmonic lines, turning it into a danceable musical expression in which an overflowing force and plasticity predominate. The instruments used in the execution of this cheerful and contagious rhythm are the voice, the drums, the electric guitars, the bass, the congas and the synthesizer, which adds rhythmic effects.

This musical genre has as its unique elements, a temporary division of three accelerations:

The initial music

The chorus.

With a popular and inventive language, the champeteros sing their experiences. The lyrics, superimposed on African tracks or with original music, show the answering attitude of discriminated Afro-Cartagena sectors, who attack against social and economic exclusion or tell their dreams of change and progress.

The African theme that Shakira danced in his final part of the LIV Super Bowl halftime show is Icha by Syran Mbenza with Diblo and Lokassa Ya Mbongo, "El Sebastián is told and it was a theme promoted by El Gran Freddy in Barranquilla to the late eighties, "Don Alirio, a picotero expert (as DJs are known), explained on social networks, another key concept for the dissemination of the" champeta ".

In an interview for the Spanish newspaper El País, the musical journalist Jaime Monsalve, of Radio Nacional de Colombia, commented: "The sound of the 'champeta' is directly related to that of the Congolese rumba and Zaire, to the soukous of Central Africa, it is the same measure; in its sound the great protagonism is of the guitar and of a certain Cassio organeta that makes sound effects ".

He also mentioned that the "champeta" comes from the neighborhoods, from the atmosphere of the popular festival and is not new. Shakira's show was not strictly "champeta" but soukous (African rumba). The newspaper El País highlights, "in any case and under whatever name, it reflects the African history and the paths it took to reach the Colombian Caribbean."

