The first Xbox Game Pass games of February 2020 are now available: the Microsoft service lineup includes titles such as Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein Youngblood, Death Squared and Death's Gambit, without forgetting the DLC (like Sam's Story for Metro Exodus) and the bonus represented by the Closed Beta of Bleeding Edge, the new game of Ninja Theory arriving in March on Xbox One and PC.

We ask you: what is the best Xbox Game Pass game of February 2020? The word is yours!

Please note – Among the possible answers we have included only full games without adding expansions and access to the Closed Beta of Bleeding Edge.