What is the best video game of June 2020?

It might seem like a rhetorical question to ask what was the best video game of June, since this month has been published The Last Of Us Part 2, welcomed by the international press as one of the best games of the generation. Yet, in addition to the Naughty Dog blockbuster, there were other interesting productions in the month that marks the beginning of summer, albeit with a lower impact on the production and commercial level.

From West of Dead to Desperados III, passing through the remastered editions of SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom, Burnout Paradise for Nintendo Switch and Command & Conquer, without forgetting the arrival of Persona 4 Golden on PC and Valorant, finally released from the Beta phase.

We ask you: what is the best game of June 2020? The word is yours!