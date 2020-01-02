What is the best PlayStation Plus game of January 2020?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony has announced two new free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers: in January, subscribers to the service will be able to download Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection is Goat Simulator for PlayStation 4.

The Nathan Drake Collection includes remastered versions of Uncharted Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2 The Thieves' Den is Uncharted 3 Drake's Deception, originally released between 2007 and 2011 on PS3. Goat Simulator is instead the famous goat simulator that has been so successful on PC and console, an indie game capable of successfully entertaining those who are looking for a light experience.

The time has come to vote: what is the best free PS Plus game of January 2020? The word is yours!