What is the best messaging app?

There are few debates that cause such a sensation in the technological world that the eternal battle between WhatsApp and Telegram. Both applications are frequently updated with new features, making it difficult to keep up to date with what each offers.

To make it easy for you, here is the updated and thorough duel of WhatsApp versus Telegram in concepts such as number of users, privacy, available functions and customization. At the end of everything we count the final score and we tell you what is the best today.

Number of users

Telegram celebrated 200 million users in March 2018

Let's start with the easiest: users. Although there are certain tasks that you can do speaking alone or passively (consult information), we are mainly comparing two messaging applications, and as such, the main objective is to send and receive messages. The more people you can potentially connect with, the better.

WhatsApp overcame the barrier of 2,000 million users monthly assets just a few months ago, For its part, Telegram celebrated the 200 million of users in 2018 and since then we have not received a more updated data. We do not know exactly how many users Telegram has exactly today, but it is clear that WhatsApp beats him by a landslide.

With 2,000 million users, Telegram's 200 million are "small change" for WhatsApp

The victory is overwhelming for WhatsApp, whose user base is ten times that of Telegram. To be fair, Telegram hasn't updated its figure in a few years, but the difference is still abysmal.

It is true that it is not a 100% determining factor when choosing a messaging application, because It depends a lot on which app they use in your environment. However, WhatsApp's superior user base assumes that you will be less likely to not find someone and be forced to use another app. Minipoint for WhatsApp.

Privacy & Security

Just as the goal of a messaging application is to talk to other people, it is important that the message reaches only these people, privately and without it being intercepted. It is the most difficult aspect to compare between both applications, since both use a different approach in this regard, and not even the experts agree on which is better.

Both WhatsApp and Telegram have end-to-end encryption, although there is a very important difference: in WhatsApp it is activated by default in all chats, while in Telegram only in secret chats. Normal Telegram chats are still encrypted, but not end-to-end.

Scheme of encryption in WhatsApp

While WhatsApp has used the well-known Signal encryption for years, on Telegram they decided to reinvent the wheel with their own MTProto encryption. Although to date no vulnerabilities have been discovered in MTProto, the community of experts is continues to opt more for the known protocol than by the protocol to know. In any case, even if we equated both encryptions, the essential difference is still there: Telegram does not apply it by default.

Not everything is encrypted: access control is also important

Beyond encryption, there are other factors when it comes to buying the security and privacy of an application. For example, access control, a point where both apps are finally on par after WhatsApp launched the app's biometric protection.

Now comes the complication: while WhatsApp is more secure in normal use thanks to end-to-end encryption, private Telegram chats add a layer of security optional that you cannot get in WhatsApp in any way, with incognito keyboard, protection against screenshots and self-destructing messages. Here is a summary of the differences in privacy and security between WhatsApp and Telegram.

WhatsApp Telegram End-to-end encryption Yes Yes, only in secret chats Chat protection Yes with fingerprints Yes, by password and by PIN (fingerprint compatible) Two-step verification Yes Yes Protection against screenshots Not Yes optional Self-destructing messages Not yet (in development) Yes, in secret chats Keyboard in incognito mode Not Yes, in secret chats Deleting messages Yes, up to 1 hour later Yes, at any time and also the messages received Account linked to phone number Yes Yes, but it is not mandatory

A decisive point regarding the privacy of WhatsApp is that, until now, the user accounts are firmly linked to phone numbers. You can't chat to anyone on WhatsApp without having their number, and that's a major privacy issue. Probably the same thing about sharing your number with your grandmother, but for more sporadic conversations – or in groups – the phone numbers are uploaded by the devil.

So who gets the point? While in encryption itself WhatsApp would take it to activate it in all chats, when other factors come into play such as the possibility of deleting messages without a time limit, not only those you send, but also those you receive, as well as ubiquitous phone numbers when chatting tip the balance in favor of Telegram. Minipoint for Telegram.

Text chat

Both WhatsApp and Telegram allow you to do a lot of things in addition to sending text messages (we will see them below), but that is still its main function. It is therefore important to know which of them does it better.

Both apps have been copying for years, and the experience when chatting is almost identical

Traditionally WhatsApp has been a somewhat "bland" messaging application, where the most exciting thing you could do besides forwarding images was to send a beating giant heart, but this has changed a lot lately.

First were the animated GIFs, then the stickers came to give more life and color to the chats and later the inevitable evolution: the animated stickers. Nowadays, the experience is very similar on WhatsApp and Telegram.

So much so that what one application does, the other just copying it sooner or later. Although Telegram is still more agile when it comes to developing new functions, with small changes here and there to facilitate some tasks, in traditional messaging there are still very few differences between the two applications, and therefore we have a tie.

Share with your friends

Besides sending and receiving text messages, what else can you share on WhatsApp and Telegram? Of course, photos and videos, as well as other less conventional elements like songs, files of any type or your location, which can be updated in real time on both Telegram and WhatsApp.

The only thing you can send on Telegram and not on WhatsApp are video clips

With the arrival of stickers on WhatsApp, the differences between what you can send on WhatsApp and Telegram are minimal. Normally, the only thing that Telegram can send that is not possible with WhatsApp are the video clips. Or, in groups, surveys.

Now if we put the mixture into content available through bots, the list is multiplied on Telegram. With them you have access to countless additional content in your chats, such as mini-games or information on the news of your favorite website. Here is a summary of what you can send in both apps.

WhatsApp Telegram Photos and videos from the camera Yes Yes Photos and videos from the gallery Yes Yes Music Yes Yes Records Yes any file Yes any file Contacts Yes Yes Location Yes, also in real time Yes, also in real time Additional content from bots Not Yes Stickers Yes Yes Emojis Yes Yes Animated gif Yes Yes Voice clips Yes Yes Video clips Not Yes

Although the list is very similar in both cases, the difference is in the nuances. For example, Telegram allows send files up to 1.5 GB, which are stored in the cloud "forever". Although the difference between what you can share between WhatsApp and Telegram is more equal than ever, Telegram takes this point.

Calls and video calls

WhatsApp released its video calls in 2016. It has been so long that the company has given it a twist by adding group video calls with up to four participants in total. Meanwhile, Telegram is virtually the only messaging app without video calling nowadays.

The lack of video calls is the great but of Telegram

Although the voice calls to Telegram finally arrived, at the moment there is no sign of the video calls. Yes, they are voice calls with good quality and some advanced functions, but this point is undeniably deserved for WhatsApp, which solves the ballot for you. video calls of up to 4 people, without needing another application.

Cross-platform operation

Sometimes you have your mobile at hand, sometimes you are sitting in front of a PC with a beautiful QWERTY keyboard. Why write on the small screen of the mobile when you can do it more comfortably on the PC? That's where the convenience of using cross-platform applications comes in, where you can continue what you're doing on another device.

WhatsApp starts here at a disadvantage for its different approach: it is not a service in the cloud, but it synchronizes the data of one user to another by means of servers that do not save the messages by themselves. Although everything indicates that this could change, today WhatsApp can only be used on a single device.

WhatsApp Web and for PC is simply not the same as Telegram for PC

Telegram for its part is a service cloud based, so you can log in to as many devices as you want. In fact, its open API implies that there are countless Telegram clients for each operating system.

WhatsApp launched several years ago with its web and PC version, but it is simply not the same: requires the phone to be switched on and connected to the Internet. This is not a standalone version, but rather a kind of add-on to make it easier for you to chat from your PC. This is the availability of WhatsApp and Telegram for the different platforms:

Telegram WhatsApp Android Yes Yes iOS Yes Yes Windows Phone Yes Yes Firefox OS Yes Not BlackBerry OS Not Yes, but discontinued Symbian / S40 Not Yes, but discontinued KaiOS Not Yes, in some countries Windows Yes Yes synchronized Web Yes Yes synchronized Mac Yes Yes synchronized Linux Yes Not

It is not so much a fight about who supports more operating systems, but about the comfort of having a messaging application that you can take with you wherever you want. Today, this is only possible to do easily with Telegram, and therefore this point is taken home.

Personalization

We end our comparison with a very Android factor: personalization. What application can be modirficar more so that suits our tastes and preferences? On WhatsApp, this basically boils down to the WhatsApp Wallpapers app, which was last updated in 2011. You can choose between one of those backgrounds or solid colors for your chat background. The only additional customization option is to be able to switch to dark mode.

The backgrounds with solid colors of WhatsApp

Telegram is one of the most customizable apps

In contrast, the official Telegram application is one of the most customizable on Android, as it allows you edit the theme entirely, changing the colors as you wish. What do you want dark theme? You got it. What do you want Telegram to look like to WhatsApp? Also.

Now another rooster crows when it comes to widgets. WhatsApp is an old dog and has five widgets, while Telegram has none. They have not been updated for years, but they are there in case you want to have unread chats on your home screen always at hand. In Telegram you can also add shortcuts to chats, but it is not done from the widget selector.

While in WhatsApp the customization of the application is limited to the background color of the chats or the dark theme, in Telegram you can change the color of almost everything. It is a very customizable application, and therefore this minipoint remains.

WhatsApp vs Telegram: comparative table

Before looking at the comparative table with what the different applications offer is the time to count of scores in all the previous sections. This is how the WhatsApp versus Telegram battle turns out:

WhatsApp Telegram Users one Privacy & Security one Text chat one one Share one Calls one Multi platform one Personalization one TOTAL 3 5

On paper, and for the fourth consecutive year, Telegram is better than WhatsApp. This is demonstrated by taking the point in cross-platform operation, personalization, privacy and security and in sharing with your friends. WhatsApp meanwhile takes the gold medal in calls and video calls and in number of users, where it remains unbeatable.

WhatsApp is slowly approaching Telegram

It is therefore a 5-3 victory for Telegram, although it is true that WhatsApp is slowly approaching, with new features to come that could tip the scales in its direction, such as multi-device support.

Telegram, for its part, has more difficulty progressing in its weak points, since the difference in the number of users is abysmal. The only thing within their reach would be to add video calls, one of their biggest drawbacks still these days.

Of course, it is our score based on all the data previously analyzed, but as a user it is you who must evaluate how important the above points are to choose the one that suits you best. To help you make the decision, here is a summary table with the characteristics of WhatsApp and Telegram.