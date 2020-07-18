What is the best console ever? Here is the Guardian ranking!

Share it:

The Guardian has compiled the ranking of 25 best consoles ever, a choice based on various factors such as software lineup, popularity and the impact on the video game industry and market in general.

It is always difficult to draw up such lists without dissatisfying anyone and even in this case we are sure that there will be lively discussions. Starting from the last positions we find 3DO, ATARI Jaguar, SEGA Master System and Intellivision, while in the middle of the ranking there is space for Nintendo Gamecube, PlayStation 3, Nintendo 64 and Xbox One.

TOP 25 console

25. 3DO (1993)

24. ATARI Jaguar (1993)

23. SEGA Master System (1985)

22. Intellivision (1979)

21. PC Engine (1987)

20. SEGA Saturn (1994)

19. Colecovision (1982)

18. Magnavox Odyssey (1972)

17. SNK Neo Geo (1990)

16. ATARI VCS / 2600 (1977)

15. Nintendo Gamecube (2001)

14. PlayStation 3 (2006)

13. Nintendo 64 (1996)

12. Xbox One (2013)

11. Xbox Original (2001)

10. Nintendo Wii (2006)

9. SEGA Dreamcast (1998)

8. Nintendo Switch (2017)

7. PS1 (1994)

6. Nintendo NES (1983)

5. PlayStation 4 (2013)

4. SEGA Mega Drive (1988)

3. Xbox 360 (2005)

2. PlayStation 2 (2000)

1. Super Nintendo (1990)

On the top step of the podium we find the Super Nintendo, followed by PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360. SEGA Mega Drive is placed in fourth place while PS4 occupies the fifth position followed by the NES, the first PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The Top 10 SEGA Dreamcast and Nintendo Wii close. Totally absent the Game Boy and any other portable console, presumably the authors have therefore considered only home consoles for the ranking.