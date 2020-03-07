Entertainment

What is the best anime of all time according to Japanese teenagers? Here is the Top 30

March 6, 2020
The staff of NTT Docomo, the largest telephone company in all of Japan, recently conducted a survey addressed to teenagers, asking them what the best anime of all time. The winner, chosen from a list with more than 3000 candidate souls, scored approx the quadruple of the votes of the second classified.

Being of a very young age, most voters opted for recent television series. Consequently, iconic works of the caliber of death Note, ONE PIECE or Dragon Ball. Below you can read the Top 30.

Top 30 best anime of all time

  1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
  2. Sword Art Online
  3. A Place Further Than the Universe
  4. Re: Zero
  5. Slime life
  6. Steins; Gate
  7. Hyouka
  8. The Irregular at Magic High School
  9. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
  10. Shirobako
  11. Dr. Stone
  12. Overlord
  13. Puella Magi Madoka Magica
  14. Yurucamp
  15. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
  16. Clannad After Story
  17. Psycho-Pass
  18. Natsume of the spirits
  19. Konosuba
  20. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld
  21. Banana Fish
  22. April Lies
  23. The Rising of the Shield Hero
  24. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2
  25. Sound! Euphonium
  26. Bungo Stray Dogs
  27. Angel Beats!
  28. Hunter x Hunter
  29. Saekano – How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend
  30. Haykuu !!

As suggested by the frightening sales reports, Demon Slayer continues to be the work of the moment, both in the anime and manga sectors. Sword Art Online follows closely, the isekai by definition created by Reki Kawahara. The spacing between the two is over 6500 (8562 to 1943).

In the ranking there is also some romantic comedy such as Clannad, Bunny Girl Senpai and Bugie d'Aprile, while the newcomer Vita da Slime even enters the Top 5 with 1507 votes. By clicking on the link available at the bottom you can take a look at the Top 100.

