What is the best anime of all time according to Japanese teenagers? Here is the Top 30

The staff of NTT Docomo, the largest telephone company in all of Japan, recently conducted a survey addressed to teenagers, asking them what the best anime of all time. The winner, chosen from a list with more than 3000 candidate souls, scored approx the quadruple of the votes of the second classified.

Being of a very young age, most voters opted for recent television series. Consequently, iconic works of the caliber of death Note, ONE PIECE or Dragon Ball. Below you can read the Top 30.

Top 30 best anime of all time

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sword Art Online A Place Further Than the Universe Re: Zero Slime life Steins; Gate Hyouka The Irregular at Magic High School Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Shirobako Dr. Stone Overlord Puella Magi Madoka Magica Yurucamp Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Clannad After Story Psycho-Pass Natsume of the spirits Konosuba Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Banana Fish April Lies The Rising of the Shield Hero Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 Sound! Euphonium Bungo Stray Dogs Angel Beats! Hunter x Hunter Saekano – How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend Haykuu !!

As suggested by the frightening sales reports, Demon Slayer continues to be the work of the moment, both in the anime and manga sectors. Sword Art Online follows closely, the isekai by definition created by Reki Kawahara. The spacing between the two is over 6500 (8562 to 1943).

In the ranking there is also some romantic comedy such as Clannad, Bunny Girl Senpai and Bugie d'Aprile, while the newcomer Vita da Slime even enters the Top 5 with 1507 votes. By clicking on the link available at the bottom you can take a look at the Top 100.