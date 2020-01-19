What is the 100% real strength of Deku? A fan reveals the arcane using math

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Episode 13 of My Hero Academia 4 showed the real power of Izuku Midoriya, forced for the first time to use his 100% "One for All" Quirk. But what is the real strength of this skill? A fan answered the question by mathematically calculating the aspiring hero's strength and speed.

As you can see below, the YouTube user Jacob Underwood he replied stating: "To be able to disappear, Izuku must substantially move faster than the human eye perceives. According to some studies, the eye of an expert pilot is able to perceive an image that appears on a screen as long as it remains visible for at least 5 milliseconds. Now let's assume that during the clash with Overhaul, Deku made a jump up to about 30 meters (although obviously he jumped much more). At this point, to be invisible he would have had to travel at a speed of about 28,000 km / h, or 8 times faster than the fastest jet in history".

But how does all this translate in terms of pure strength? According to the user, the answer is simple: "Deku is expected to be able to travel at speeds ten times faster than a bullet, and his blow would transfer about 3.5 million Newtons of force. To get the idea, a femur breaks when a force of 4,000 Newtons is applied".

Deku obviously hit Overhaul in mid-air, and not applying his maximum power. Despite everything, however, the blow seems to have been strong enough to bring a severe injury to the villain's face.

And what do you think of it? Is there anyone who can beat Midoriya 100%? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you haven't seen it yet, we remind you that the preview of episode 15 of My Hero Academia 4 is available.