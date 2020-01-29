What is that … My grandma's pajamas ?! They destroy Maluma by ridiculous look

Share it:

Maluma is happy to start a new decade … So much was his emotion that the Colombian took his best dance steps.

Excited, Maluma moved to the rhythm of "Schoolgirl, schoolgirl, schoolgirl, pretty schoolgirl …", and although the 11 PM interpreter was giving everything in the video he shared in his Instagram stories, he became the mockery of social networks!

And not because of his peculiar way of dancing, but because of his … Ridiculous pajamas! The piece was so outdated for many, that they even compared it to something a grandmother would use.

In the video we see Maluma wearing a polar cloth pajamas, which does look adorably comfortable and warm, but has nothing glam considering the good taste that the Colombian has when dressing.

To complete the look, Maluma wore a comfortable hat that definitely combined with the print The artist's pajamas, which, as you can see, are bones and dog tracks.

Comments on Maluma's look were swift:

I thought it was Archangel 🥴 ”. "Always with his assholes." "With that beard it looks like a forties."

